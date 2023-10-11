Cricket World Cup| IND vs AFG - Afghanistan loses two wickets in quick succession
Published: 2 hours ago
Delhi: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the league stage fixture of the ongoing Cricket World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday. India started their World Cup campaign 2023 on a winning note by trouncing Australia in Chennai on October 8.
- 3.30 pm
Suddenly after two wickets, the run rate has slowed down. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai are trying to stitch a partnership while Rohit Sharma introduced Kuldeep Yadav and attacking with a slip in place.
- 3.14 pm
Shardul Thakur gave another breakthrough for India when he removed Rahmat Shah, who was unable to read bowl right and played on the wrong line. Afghanistan are in deep trouble as they lost two wickets in two overs. Azmatullah Omarzai walks into bat number 5.
- 3.06 pm
Hardik Pandya bowls a short-pitch delivery and Gurbaz goes for a pull but fails to connect it well as Shardul Thakur takes a brilliant catch at square leg.
- 3.04 pm
Expensive over from Shardul Thakur. Rahamat Shah is trusting the pitch's bounce while playing his shots. 7 runs came from the 12th over.
- 2.50 pm
Afghanistan maintained a very good run rate even after losing an early wicket. Gurbaz and Shah are trying to keep the run rate high as they are eying the 300-run mark on batting friendly pitch.
- 2.32 pm
Bumrah gives the first breakthrough for India. He dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, who was looking very solid so far in his innings. Zadran scored 22 off 28 deliveries with four boundaries.
- 2.18 pm
India lost a review in the fourth over. Afghanistan openers have given the side a sedate start. India have started with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
- 2.10 pm
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are opening the innings for Afghanistan while Bumrah and Siraj opening the attack for India.
- 1.51 pm
Both teams observed a minute of silence for the victims of the earthquake that rocked Afghanistan. The national anthems of both teams were played. It is a capacity crowd at the Arun Jaitley stadium, formerly known as Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.
- 1.35 pm
For India ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin misses out the game against Afghanistan, while all-rounder Shardul Thakur comes in for him. Afghanistan is going with the same team for the key clash.
Teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.