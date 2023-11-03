WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA LOOKED THE BEST TEAM BY A COUNTRY MILE SAYS MICHAEL ATHERTON

Atherton also said that the current Indian pace battery makes the team look invincible. "It's a fantastic attack. I think the quality and depth of the Indian pace bowling is the thing that's changed dramatically, really, since I played here. I'm not sure I've seen a better pace attack than the one India are putting out right now. (Javagal) Srinath and (Venkatesh) Prasad, when I played, were very good, Zaheer Khan obviously. "They've had very, very good bowlers, but this three, backed up by the two spinners, it's a really top quality all-round attack right now."