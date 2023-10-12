Rs 1.5 lakh tariff for 1 day: Hotel rates skyrocket in Ahmedabad ahead of high-octane Indo-Pak Cricket World Cup clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): India is set to battle against Pakistan in the World Cup clash on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium here. There is a lot of buzz around the game and it has impacted the hotel industry as well. The rates of the rooms in various hotels in Ahmedabad have taken a massive jump ahead of the high-octane clash. With a lot of spectators expected to flock to the stadium, which has a capacity of 1,32,000, many hotels as well as guest houses are booked.

The rates in Ahmedabad hotels reached up to Rs 50,000 at one point but the prices have now dropped to Rs 30,000. However, some hotels are still charging Rs 1.5 lakh.

"Some of the five-star hotels in Ahmedabad are still charging Rs 1.5 lakh. These are the hotels where cricketers as well as BCCI officials stay. Whenever there are some rooms vacant they charge it for expensive rates considering the security of the VVIP members," Narendra Somani said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Assuming that they will be in demand with the India-Pakistan clash soon to be played, hotel rates jumped to Rs 50,000 a day. However, the rates have dropped as the game nears its scheduled day. However, Somani states that the hotels are still charging double the usual prices.

"After the announcement of the fixture, the spectators, who will be coming from foreign lands to witness the game, booked hotels in advance. However, they cancelled it later due to not getting a flight ticket or match ticket. Most of the hotels were all booked, but with the game nearing soon the rates might drop between 30-40 %," Narendra Somani revealed.