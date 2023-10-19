Pune: India suffered an early setback in their World Cup contest against Bangladesh when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over here on Friday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident took place during the third delivery of the ninth over when Bangladesh batter Litton Das played a superb straight drive and Hardik Pandya, who was bowling attempted to stop the ball with his right leg in his followthrough and slipped in the process.

However, Pandya twisted his ankle as the ball passed under him, leading the all-rounder to stumble and fall to the ground. Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up and after getting his right ankle strapped which resulted in a long delay, he got up but hobbled towards his bowling mark. Virat Kohli bowled three balls to finish off the over of Hardik Pandya.