Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The India vs Pakistan game saw a bizarre phenomenon occur in front of a capacity crowd as all-rounder Hardik Pandya's act before dismissing Pakistani opener Imam-Ul-Haq caught the attention of many. Pakistan lost the wicket of Abdullah Shafique early in the innings and Imam Ul Haq along with Babar Azam was steadying the innings.

However, he got dismissed on 36 by edging a delivery outside off from Hardik Pandya to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. It was a ball going away from the batter but he tried to play a backfoot drive and was caught behind the stumps.

However, before the delivery, all-rounder Hardik Pandya looked at the ball and uttered some words. It appeared as if the ball was listening to the bowlers' commands as he got the wicket on the same delivery. The weird incident caught the attention of many across the globe.

Virat Kohli mistakenly wears the wrong jersey

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's magic trick was not the only act that was the talking point of the game but star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli provided one at the start of the innings. Virat Kohli was spotted mistakenly wearing a white stripe jersey instead of the tricolor one but he realized it later. However, Virat Kohli corrected it later but his act became one of the points of discussion in the first innings of the India-Pakistan clash.