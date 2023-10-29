Lucknow: The Indian cricket team locked horns against England on Sunday and they trumped the defending champions by a whooping 100 runs. India skipper Rohit Sharma played a whirlwind knock of 87 runs while Suryakumar Yadav also contributed by scoring 49 runs. India posted a respectable 229/9 on the board and then the Indian bowling unit put on a magnificent effort bundling out the opposition on a paltry total of 129.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets. The victory was a special one for the Men in Blue as they almost booked a berth in the semi-final and it is very unlikely that they will not finish in top four by the end of the league stage.

India's performance on the field not only impressed the spectators but many prominent personalities in the country shared words of praise for the team. Former India spinner Anil Kumble took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate India for their stupendous performance.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on this incredible win! (sic)," Kumble posted. Former India stumper Dinesh Karthik posted, "They say "Muskuraiye aap lucknow mein hain. We all did, thanks to #TeamIndia 😉🇮🇳".

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also praised India's stellar performance in the key World Cup 2023 clash. "Yet another stellar performance to take the team home and make it 6 out of 6! Great momentum, unity and skills on display Very well done boys (sic)".

Also, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hailed the team's performance. "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their remarkable sixth consecutive victory in #CWC2023! Skipper @ImRo45's gritty 87-run innings on a challenging batting surface showcased exceptional skill and determination. Kudos to @MdShami11 for his outstanding bowling, claiming 4 crucial wickets in the defense. Our boys' effort and commitment are truly commendable! Let's keep the momentum going!," he said in a post on X.