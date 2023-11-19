World Cup 2023 Final | IND vs AUS Live : Australia on top as India three wickets down; India 120/3 after 21 overs
Published: 2 hours ago
Ahmedabad: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first as India takes on Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023 in a highly anticipated clash where two mighty opponents will square off. Rohit Sharma will aim to lead the Indian side to an ICC title after a wait of 10 ears while Australia would like to replicate their feat of winning the 2015 World Cup.
Ravi Shastri has preferred that the team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put as many runs as possible on the scoreboard. Also, he mentioned that the spinners might get some help and scoring won't be easy. If dew doesn't play a role batter can have trouble scoring in the second innings as well.
Pat Cummins has remarked that the decision is taken considering the probable role of the dew factor in the second half of the game. Rohit Sharma has stated that they would have opted to bat first after winning the toss.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Catch all the live updates from the first innings here
- Over 20 (IND 115/3)
The conditions are very similar to their first outing at Chennai. It is the little tacky surface where the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. The only difference was, India was batting second and under lights. Just two runs came from Mitchell Marsh's first over.
- Over 19 (IND 113/3)
Bowling changed from both ends now. Hazlewood comes into the attack. Kohli and KL stole six singles in an over. The run rate still above 6 shows how important that inning of Rohit was.
- Over 18 (IND 107/3)
The Australian skipper made the bowling change. he has brought off-spinner Maxwell back on into the attack. Just two runs came from his first over of this spell.
- Over 17 (IND 103/3)
Cummins bowls another good over for Australia here. Just three singles came from the over. It's been 50 deliveries now India hasn't scored a boundary.
- Over 16 (IND 101/3)
India have crossed the 100-run mark. Just four runs came from the third over of the match with only four singles.
- Over 15 (IND 97/3)
Skipper Pat Cummins did what he said in yesterday's press conference. He has literally made the Crowd go silent here at Narendra Modi stadium. He has been spot-on with his captaincy and execution. Australian skipper Pat Cummins keeps it very tight on lines and lengths. Just two runs came from his fourth over.
- Over 14 (IND 94/3)
We had a pitch intruder at the Narendra Modi stadium. A break in play while the stewards get that sorted. Kohli and Rahul take that opportunity to have a conversation about how to approach the game going forward.
- Over 13 (IND 89/3)
Another five runs over for India. Vrat and Rahul kept tickling the ball for singles and found five singles in an over.
- Over 12 (IND 87/3)
A good over for India considering the two wickets in the last two overs. Zampa conceded five runs in his first over. KL and Kohli looking good touch and calm and composed so far.
- Over 11 (IND 82/3)
Shreyas Iyer with two hundred in his last two games falls for just 4 runs. It was back-of-length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, just outside off and Shreyas Iyer caught hanging out his bat at that one. Had to play at it since it was too close to off, not too much movement from the pitch on in the air and Iyer edged it through to the keeper. Australia on top with two quick wickets. Just two runs came from the 11th over.
- Over 10 (IND 80/2)
This was a flighted delivery angling away, Rohit stepped for a slog across the line and sliced it high. Head took a well backward running catch at cover-point just inches from the ground. Australia is on the top now after two quick wickets in the powerplay. He had already got 10 off the over, but he wanted to maximize the powerplay. But he's been playing the team game. 14 runs came from the 10th over but India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma in WC 2023
- Most sixes in a World Cup
- Most runs by a captain in a World Cup
- Second highest strike rate in a World Cup (Minimum 400+ runs)
- 401 runs at a strike rate of 135 in overs 1 to 10 (the most in the tournament)
- Over 9 (IND 66/1)
Kohli looking in good touch here. Just five runs came from the Cummin first over.
- Over 8 (IND 61/1)
Glenn Maxwell conceded seven runs in the eighth over. Kohli was looking at his elements.
- Over 7 (IND 54/1)
It was the Virat Kohli mini show as he hammered Mitchell Starc for three successive drives. Kohli got into the groove and is playing perfect second fiddle. Starc conceded 14 runs in the over.
- Over 6 (IND 40/1)
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood conceded only three runs in the over.
- Over 5 (IND 37/1)
Amidst the aggression from Rohit, Gill loses his wicket as the young batter tries to pull a delivery from Starc but plays straight in the hand of the fielder at mid-on. Zampa gobbles the sitter and the batter goes back to the pavilion.
- Over 4 (IND 30/0)
A four and a six from the Indian skipper in the fourth over of the game as he continues his aggression. A brilliant intent from the captain is helping India keep their run rate quite decent.
- Over 3 (IND 18/0)
Starc bowled a tidy over and Gill also nicked the first delivery while facing the brilliant delivery from the pacer. However, it didn't carry to the slips and the batter survives.
- Over 2 (IND 13/0)
Rohit Sharma switched his intent in the second over with two blistering fours but Josh Hazlewood also bowled a delivery which might have dismissed Rohit.
- Over 1 (IND 3/0)
A hint of swing for Mitchell Starc but he was not very disciplined in the first over. Rohit looked comfortable while facing the pacer and India will hope that he will continue momentum.