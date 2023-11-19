Ahmedabad: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first as India takes on Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023 in a highly anticipated clash where two mighty opponents will square off. Rohit Sharma will aim to lead the Indian side to an ICC title after a wait of 10 ears while Australia would like to replicate their feat of winning the 2015 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri has preferred that the team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put as many runs as possible on the scoreboard. Also, he mentioned that the spinners might get some help and scoring won't be easy. If dew doesn't play a role batter can have trouble scoring in the second innings as well.

Pat Cummins has remarked that the decision is taken considering the probable role of the dew factor in the second half of the game. Rohit Sharma has stated that they would have opted to bat first after winning the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

