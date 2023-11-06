WORLD CUP 2023 ENTIRE SRI LANKA CRICKET BOARD SACKED BY GOVERMENT AFTER DEVASTATING LOSS AGAINST INDIA

New Delhi: Sri Lanka, a nation with a rich cricketing history, has been left reeling in the aftermath of a humiliating 302-run defeat against arch-rivals India in the ongoing World Cup 2023. In response to this underwhelming performance and allegations of disloyalty and corruption within Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has taken drastic measures by sacking the entire national cricket board.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Friday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe minced no words in his criticism of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). He accused the board of disloyalty and widespread corruption, stating that it had failed the nation and the sport of cricket. The scathing remarks came in the wake of India's resounding victory over Sri Lanka, where the hosts pummelled their opponents in a one-sided contest. The defeat was a bitter pill for the fans and the cricketing fraternity in Sri Lanka to swallow.

The situation escalated rapidly as Minister Ranasinghe demanded the immediate resignations of the entire SLC board. His call for change was met with significant public support and a groundswell of fan protests outside the board's headquarters. The fans, who have long been disheartened by the team's inconsistent and disappointing performances, were eager for change.

Amid the mounting pressure and public outcry, the secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mohan de Silva, decided to step down from his position on Saturday. De Silva, who held the second-highest position within the organisation, had been a prominent figure in the SLC hierarchy. His resignation sent a clear message that change was inevitable and that the cricketing community was no longer willing to tolerate mediocrity.

In a surprising turn of events, Arjuna Ranatunga, a legendary figure in Sri Lankan cricket who had captained the national side to their first and only ODI World Cup title in 1996, was appointed as the chairman of a new interim board. This move was seen as an attempt to bring back the glory days of Sri Lankan cricket, and it garnered widespread support from fans and former cricketers. The new seven-member panel, as announced by Minister Ranasinghe, also includes a retired Supreme Court judge and a former board president, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the management of the sport.

The humiliating defeat against India was not an isolated incident for Sri Lanka. The team had suffered a devastating loss in the Asia Cup final just months earlier, again against India, where they were bundled out for a mere 50 runs. Such abysmal performances, coupled with the alarming allegations of corruption and mismanagement, have left the cricket-loving nation disheartened and disillusioned.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations," Minister Ranasinghe stated in a series of letters released to Sri Lankan media. The allegations painted a grim picture of the state of cricket administration in the country, further fuelling the public's frustration.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also weighed in on the matter, forcing Minister Ranasinghe to withdraw a three-member panel he had appointed last month to investigate alleged corruption at the board. The ICC's intervention highlighted the importance of non-interference in cricketing affairs, underscoring the need for independent investigations.

The Minister placed the blame for the "deterioration" of cricketing standards squarely on the shoulders of the SLC. Sri Lanka has not won the World Cup since their historic victory in 1996, and this long dry spell has been a source of immense disappointment for fans. Minister Ranasinghe even referred to the 1996 World Cup win as a "curse," as it marked the beginning of increased financial inflow and attracted individuals with nefarious intentions to the cricket board.

"Money started flowing to the cricket board after 1996, and with that came those who wanted to steal," Minister Ranasinghe declared, shedding light on the dark underbelly of corruption and mismanagement that had plagued Sri Lankan cricket in recent years. He reached out to the full members of the ICC, seeking their understanding and support while emphasizing the need to eradicate political interference in the sport.