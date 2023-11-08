World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NED Live: Malan brings up quickfire fifty, Bairstow departs; score 70/1 after 10 overs
World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NED Live: Malan brings up quickfire fifty, Bairstow departs; score 70/1 after 10 overs
Pune: Although defending champions England are out of the race to the semi-final they are still fighting out to book a place in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Netherlands on the other hand have only slim chances of making it to the semi-final but they will like to script a memorable performance by registering their second upset of the tournament.
Here are live updates of the game
- 2.40 pm
Dawid Malan brings up his second half century of the ongoing World Cup in just 36 balls with 10 fours. He started sending the ball to the fence from the word go. He took Van Beek on to the radar and smashed him for 44 runs in his four overs.
- 2.30 pm
Scott Edwards again gave a new ball to the off-spinner Aryan Dutt and he responded with a wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow went for a pull shot on a fuller length ball, but it took the top edge of the bat and landed in the safe hands of Van Meekeren. Bairstow walked back on 15 off 17 balls with two fours.
- 2.25 pm
Bairstow is struggling to time the ball so far. Just five singles came from the Logan Van Beek's third over.
- 2.20 pm
England off to a flier as Dawid Malan amassed six boundaries inside five overs.
- 2.08 pm
Three consecutive boundaries from Malan against Logan van Beek and the English pair are off to a flier.
- 2.04 pm
Jonny Bairstow opens his account with a boundary as he sweeps a delivery from the spinner towards backward square leg.
- 2.00 pm
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan are opening the innings while the Netherlands skipper has chosen to open the bowling with Aryan Dutt.
- 1.45 pm
Playing XI:
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(Wicketkeeper/Captain), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.
- 1.35 pm
England have won the toss and opted to bat first.
