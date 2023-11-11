World Cup 2023: ENG vs PAK LIVE | Root, Stokes rebuild after England lose Malan, Bairstow in quick succession; 128/2 after 23 overs
Published: 2 hours ago
Kolkata: England are squaring off against Pakistan in their last game of the ongoing edition of the World Cup with the latter facing an almost impossible task of chasing the target in around 3.4 overs. England won the toss and elected to bat first almost crushing Pakistan's hopes to enter the semi-final.
Here are the live updates from the first innings
- 3.39 pm
England lost both their openers Dawid Malan (31) and Jonny Bairstow (59) in quick succession. The duo conjured 82-run stand for the first wicket and laid the foundation of a big score.
- 2.45 pm
Bairstow and Malan are in no mood to slow their attack against the Pakistan bowling. The England openers have built a 70+ run partnership in the first powerplay.
- 2.30 pm
Although Pakistan bowlers bowled on tight lines and lengths for most of the time, Jonny Bairstow has started playing with aggression and attacked Shaheen Afridi for a six and a boundary.
- 2.12 pm
Pakistan bowlers have been bowling in the tight areas so far and the English duo of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan haven't been able to earn a boundary as a result.
- 2.04 pm
A dream start for Shaheen Afridi as he bowled a maiden over at the start of the innings not allowing any of the England openers to free their arms.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf