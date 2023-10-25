WORLD CUP 2023 DAVID WARNER EQUALS CRICKET LEGEND SACHIN TENDULKAR IN TERMS OF HIGHEST WC TONS

New Delhi: David Warner has scripted history in the game against the Netherlands equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing six World Cup hundreds. Also, with the knock he occupied the second spot along with Tendulkar in the list of batters scoring the most hundreds in the history of the World Cup. The Australian opener started going hung ho right from the start of the game against the Netherlands and tormented their bowling attack with his aggression. He has been in prolific form in recent times and it was his second consecutive hundred after coming on the back of a century against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma is at the top of the list with the most hundreds (7) in the World Cups in 22 innings and is also in sublime form in recent times. In the game against the Dutch side, the Australian batters wreaked havoc right from the start and Warner was the protagonist in the destruction caused by the batting unit. He played a knock of 104 runs laced with 11 boundaries and three maximums.