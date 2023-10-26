Hyderabad: Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, there was a high buzz around the competition and India was considered to be a firm favourite with the pitches likely to offer some assistance for the spinners, which is a strong area for the Indian team. Also, teams with spinners were favoured to win the title with most of the pitches offering some help for the spin bowlers. India had the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the side, along with Ravichandran Ashwin, which makes a formidable spin unit.

However, a new trend is visible in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament as pacers have played a key role in their team's success. India is sitting at the top of the points table and Jasprit Bumrah has played a key role with the ball for them. For South Africa, which is in the second position, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen have been bowling brilliantly taking a major share of wickets for the team. Although Mitchell Santner and Adam Zampa have left an enormous impact on New Zealand and Australia respectively, Matt Henry has made a significant contribution to the Black Caps.

Also, in the list of top 10 bowlers to take the most wickets in the World Cup 2023, there are eight fast bowlers, which indicates the magnitude of the impact they have left with the ball. In comparison between the performance of the pace unit and the spin department for most of the teams also highlights the significance of the fast bowlers.

The strike rate for a bowler is the number of deliveries he has taken to dismiss a batter and the comparison of pace department and spin department of all teams on that metric shows the key role pacers have played in the competition. Australia, Netherlands, and Bangladesh are the only sides where the spin department has a better strike rate as compared to the pace bowling unit. For India, the pace department has a strike rate of 26.9 while spinners have a strike rate of 40.44 collectively. For South Africa, the pace department has a strike rate of 23.45 while the spin department has a strike rate of 36.5.

File: Comparison between pace and spin departments of top three teams

Taking a look at the top five wicket-taking fast bowlers and spinners in the tournament also depicts the reversal of the norm that Indian pitches favour spinners. Except for Mitchell Santner and Adam Zampa, no spinner has 10 or more wickets while all the five pacers have scalped at least 10 wickets. The strike rate also backs the story as all five bowlers have a strike rate of around 25 or less while five of the spinners except for Zampa and Santner have a strike rate of more than 26. Here is the comparison between five fast and spin bowlers.

File: Top five fast bowlers in World Cup 2023

File: Top five spin bowlers in World Cup 2023 stats