World Cup 2023 | BAN vs SL LIVE: Sameera, Asalanka steady ship; Sri Lanka 108/3 after 19 overs
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a match of equations for the islanders to get a berth in the semi-finals. For Bangladesh, already out of contention, the aim is to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and cancelled their practice session due to bad air quality on Friday. However, they practised on Saturday with masks on at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will be aiming to win all of their remaining fixtures and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in the top eight teams in the points table.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is on thin ice as they need to win the remaining matches to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. They had a forgettable last outing against India when they were bundled out for 55 runs will certainly have a mental on their upcoming performances.
- 3.23 pm
Sadeera Samarawikrama and Charith Asalanka have rallied the Sri Lankan innings with an unbroken 36-run stand for the fourth wicket.
- 3.11 pm
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka was the third batter to be dismissed after he was dismissed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib on 41.
- 2.55 pm
Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis was removed by Shakib Al Hasan on 19.
- 2.40 pm
Nissanka is making sure that the early loss of Kusal Perera does not haunt Sri Lanka much. Kushal Mendis is still looking for his touch.
- 2.30 pm
While Kushal Mendis look dicey, Nissanka has his foot on the accelerator.
- 2.23 pm
A maiden for Taskin Ahmed! The right-arm quick has only given a run from the 12 balls he bowled so far.
- 2.17 pm
Nissanka goes all out against Shoriful Islam as the Sri Lanka batter hits 3 boundaries in a single over.
- 2.08 pm
Mushfiqur Rahman takes a blinder to send Kusal Perera back to the pavilion. The Sri Lanka opener tried to squash the good length ball well outside off from Shoriful Islam.
-
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.#SLvBAN #CWC23 #LankanLions pic.twitter.com/wUcPdjPchI— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 6, 2023
-
- 1.36 pm
Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
- 1.31 pm
Shakib Al Hasan, skipper of Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka.