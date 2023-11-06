New Delhi: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a match of equations for the islanders to get a berth in the semi-finals. For Bangladesh, already out of contention, the aim is to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and cancelled their practice session due to bad air quality on Friday. However, they practised on Saturday with masks on at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will be aiming to win all of their remaining fixtures and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in the top eight teams in the points table.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is on thin ice as they need to win the remaining matches to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. They had a forgettable last outing against India when they were bundled out for 55 runs will certainly have a mental on their upcoming performances.