Delhi: Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Australia, the five-time world champions were in front form as their top order except for Mitchell Marsh played impressive knocks. David Warner scored a ton while Glenn Maxwell also smashed an ultra-aggressive century. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers in a clinical effort from the Australian bowling unit and they wrapped up the Netherlands on a paltry total of 90 runs.