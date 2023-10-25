AUS vs NED: Australia bulldoze Netherlands by 309 runs
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 1:34 PM
Delhi: Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
Australia, the five-time world champions were in front form as their top order except for Mitchell Marsh played impressive knocks. David Warner scored a ton while Glenn Maxwell also smashed an ultra-aggressive century. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers in a clinical effort from the Australian bowling unit and they wrapped up the Netherlands on a paltry total of 90 runs.
Notably, Australia's 309-run victory is the second biggest in the ODIs and the highest ever in World Cups.
- 8.24 pm
Adam Zampa cleaned the tail in quick time taking two more scalps and the Australian team has registered an easy win over their opponents.
- 8.10 pm
Adam Zampa strikes on back-to-back deliveries as Roelof van der Merwe fails to read a googly from him and is hit on his pads.
- 8.09 pm
Logan van Beek is the next to walk back to the dugout as he nicks a delivery from Adam Zampa straight to the wicketkeeper.
- 8.04 pm
Teja Nidamanuru departs cheaply as he plays a delivery down the leg straight into the hands of the Australian gloveman Josh Inglis.
- 8.00 pm
Sybrand Engelbrecht departs as David Warner takes the catch and Mitchell Marsh gets another wicket. Adam Zampa comes into the attack now.
- 7.50 pm
Scott Edwards comes in the middle now. The Netherlands are four down with captain Edwards and Engelbrecht in the middle. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh attack the stumps for Australia.
- 7.36 pm
Australia on a roll here as Netherlands keep losing a wicket. Pat Cummins removes Bas de Leede now with a stunning delivery.
- 7.25 pm
Colin Ackermann LBW by Hazlewood. The Netherlands lost another one as Australia took more control of this contest in the middle.
- 7.13 pm
Netherlands are two down at the moment but Ackermann and Engelbrecht still keep their team's hopes alive. Pat Cummins comes into the attack now.
- 7.05 pm
Max ODowd 6 (9) out bowled by Mitchell Starc. Australia finally get the early wicket they were looking for. Let's see of the Dutch can reply back on this.
- 7.00 pm
The Netherlands lost a couple of wickets as they lost Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd went back to the dugout in quick succession and the Netherlands have suffered quick blows in the start.
- 6.05 pm
Cummins signs off the Australian innings with a boundary and they have posted a mammoth total on the scoreboard.
- 5.58 pm
Glenn Maxwell completes his hundred in just 40 balls to register the quickest World Cup hundred.
- 5.40 pm
Good over by Bas de Leede as gives just 7 off the 45th. Boundaries are suddenly hard to come by and have dried up. The Netherlands keeping it tight, They are aiming to keep the final score below 350.
- 5.30 pm
Pat Cummins has joined Maxwell in the middle after a stunning throw from the deep by Sybrand Engelbrecht finished the innings of Green. That was some run out. One to watch again and again. Australia has also gone past the 300 mark.
- 5.20 pm
Warner walked back to the pavilion soon after scoring a hundred. Inglis, who came to bat also fell in the over before as Netherlands pulled things back a little. Green returns after a great throw from the deep by Sybrand Engelbrecht. Australia lost three in quick time.
- 5.04 pm
Back-to-back hundreds for Australia's pocket dynamite David Warner. He got to his hundred after being stranded in the 90s for nearly 7 overs. David Warner became the joint-second in the list of batters to score the most hundreds in the history of the World Cup while equalling legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of six hundred in the tournament. He achieved this feat in only 24 innings and now, he is only behind Indian captain Rohit Sharma who has 7 World Cup centuries on his name.
Fewest innings to 22 ODI hundreds
126 - Hashim Amla
143 - Virat Kohli
153 - David Warner*
186 - AB de Villiers
188 - Rohit Sharma
Most hundreds in World Cups
7 - Rohit Sharma
6 - Sachin Tendulkar
6 - David Warner*
5 - Ricky Ponting
5 - Kumar Sangakkara
Consecutive hundreds for Australia in WC
2 - Mark Waugh (1996)
2 - Ricky Ponting (2003-07)
2 - Matthew Hayden (2007)
2 - David Warner (2023)*
- 4.53 pm
Marnus Labuschagne walks back after scoring a fifty and at a great strike rate. He took on both the Dutch spinners Aryan Dutt and Van der Merwe. He scored 62 off 47 with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Warner has gone slower as his hundred approaches, Needs to break the shackles for sure.
- 4.40 pm
Labuschagne is taking off now. He has taken the baton from Warner, who is in 90s. He hit Van der Merwe for 15 runs in an over with the help of two boundaries and a six in the 34th over of the innings.
- 4.30 pm
Labuschagne is playing with a strike rate of over 90, which is a huge boost for Australia. The critics wanted him to show a more attacking approach, which is there to be seen today vs the Netherlands.
- 4.20 pm
Warner-Labuschagne ensured that they would not lose another wicket not letting the run rate go down. Warner is only 12 runs behind to score his sixth CWC hundred and to equal Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of 6 centuries in World Cups. Currently, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is leading the chart with 7 CWC centuries.
- 4.00 pm
Australian batters continue to score quickly despite losing the wicket of Smith in the previous over.
- 3.50 pm
Van Der Merwe took a clear and legal catch as Smith walked back to the pavilion after scoring 68 balls 71. This time he was standing at point and Smith played it straight into the hands. Merwe came in the wrong position to take the catch but at the end managed to hold on. Marnus Labuschagne walks into bat at number four.
- 3.40 pm
Warner survives! Bas de Leede created a chance as David Warner put a half-hearted drive toward covers, Van der Merwe made a good effort to take the catch. The umpire went upstairs to see whether it was a fair catch or not and the replay showed that the bowl clearly touched the ground after Merwe landed after the dive.
- 3.28 pm
Steve Smith is back in form. Smith completed his 31st fifty in ODI cricket off 52 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries. This is his ninth World Cup fifty.
Most 50+ scores for Australia in WC:
11 - Ricky Ponting
10 - Steven Smith*
9 - Adam Gilchrist
9 - David Warner*
8 - Mark Waugh
8 - Michael Clarke
- 3.20 pm
The duo of Warner and Smith took Australia's score post 100 inside 20 overs. Warner completed his 32nd ODI half-century off just 40 balls with two sixes and seven fours.
- 3.02 pm
Warner-Smith completes fifty partnership. This is the second 2nd wicket partnership for Australia in this World Cup after India in Chennai.
Australia’s 2nd wicket partnership in this WC
69 vs IND
0 vs SA
0 vs SL
0 vs PAK
52* vs NED - (today)
- 2.51 pm
Vikramjit Singh comes to the attack with the intention to break the solid building partnership between Warner and Smith.
- 2.36 pm
Warner-Smith are quickly building a good partnership. Both the experienced batters have set their eyes and will now look to score big for the team.
- 2.25 pm
Netherlands pacers, Meekeren and Beek, are making sure that the Kangaroos do not have a clear edge in the first 10 overs of the first innings.
- 2.18 pm
Netherlands pacer Beek sends Marsh back to the pavilion after the right-hander tries to loft the ball only to give a simple catch to Ackermann.
- 2.11 pm
After Marsh, Warner left no chance to break the confidence of Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt. The left-hander struck four consecutive boundaries in the third over, second for Aryan.
- 2.06 pm
Aryan Dutt who opened the attack for the men in orange, went for 8 runs courtesy of Mitchell Marsh who hit two boundaries in the over.
- Playing XI:
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- AUS vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs:
Match played - 2
Australia won - 2
Netherlands won - 0