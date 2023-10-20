Bengaluru: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Australia at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a highly anticipated cricket showdown, the Australia and Pakistan teams are all set to face off today in the ongoing ICC World Cup at the iconic Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. Cricket enthusiasts from around the world have their eyes on this thrilling encounter, as two of the cricketing giants lock horns on the field.

Following defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, Pat Cummins-led Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. ", "Pakistan's disappointing loss to India last time out was a setback after their strong start. However, the Men in Green will have a chance to make amends when they take on five-time champions at Bengaluru today.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf