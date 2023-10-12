World Cup 2023: Arjit Singh to feature in India-Pakistan pre-match show
Ahmedabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that Arjit Singh will perform in the musical concert ahead of the much-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here on Saturday. The clash between the two sides is highly anticipated and a huge crowd is expected to flock to the stadium considering Pakistan will be playing against India in their own backyard after a long duration.
According to the official statement from the BCCI, the pre-match show will start at 12:30 pm which includes a performance from Arjit Singh who is a popular name in the Bollywood music industry. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, BCCI posted: "Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30 PM."
India-Pakistan encounter has always been a much-anticipated fixture in the history of the World Cup. India have dominated their arch-rivals in the ODI World Cups winning on each of the occasions. The Indian skipper will like his team to maintain the record of being unbeaten while Pakistan will be aiming to change the scenario this time around. Notably, there wasn't any opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup but the India-Pakistan fixture will see a special pre-match show arranged for the fans.