WORLD CUP 2023 ARJIT SINGH TO FEATURE IN INDIA PAKISTAN PRE MATCH SHOW

Ahmedabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that Arjit Singh will perform in the musical concert ahead of the much-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here on Saturday. The clash between the two sides is highly anticipated and a huge crowd is expected to flock to the stadium considering Pakistan will be playing against India in their own backyard after a long duration.

According to the official statement from the BCCI, the pre-match show will start at 12:30 pm which includes a performance from Arjit Singh who is a popular name in the Bollywood music industry. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, BCCI posted: "Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30 PM."