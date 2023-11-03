World Cup 2023 | AFG vs NED Live: Afghanistan on top after picking three wickets in quick succession, Netherlands 92/3 after 18.4 overs
Published: 2 hours ago
Lucknow: The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
With three wins, spirited Afghanistan would look to win all of their remaining fixtures to enter into the first-ever World Cup semifinals while the Netherlands are eyeing a place in the Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing the ICC World Cup 2023 among the Top 8 teams. However, they can still qualify for the semis if they win all their remaining fixtures and other teams' results come in their favor.
- 3.15 pm
Sybrand Englebrecht is struggling to find singles here against quality spinners like Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb.
- 3.05 pm
Rashid Khan is back on the ground and bowling as well. Afghanistan have now made a comeback in the with a wicket of Max ODowd conceding only 12 runs in the last five overs.
- 2.55 pm
Max O'Dowd's stay at the crease was cut short at the crease after he was run out in the 12th over. In walked, Sybel Engelbret.
- 2.47 pm
Ackermann and Max O'Dowd have steadied the Netherlands ship and have taken the Afghanistan bowlers to task.
- 2.35 pm
Ackermann and Max O'Dowd have notched up a fifty-run partnership for the second wicket.
- 2.29 pm
Ackermann has settled on the crease and is now attacking the opposition bowlers to build the innings steadily.
- 2.22 pm
Ackermann smashed two consecutive boundaries against Mujeeb ur Rehman and the spinner seems to be under early attack from the Dutch batters.
- 2.16 pm
Rashid Khan walked off the field as he was seen struggling with his hip after fielding the ball. However, the Dutch batters have managed to score four boundaries inside five overs. Ackermann, who is known for his ability to find the gaps straightaway made an impact with two fours in his 11* runs innings.
- 2.09 pm
Max D'owd tried to time the ball and pushed it toward the mid-on but the player standing there had no chance to stop it as he hit the first boundary of the match. The timing was so good that the ball raced away like a bullet. Six runs came from Fazalhaq Farooqui's over and the second over of the match.
- 2.04 pm
Mujeeb gets his 100th ODI wicket as he removes Barresi. Barresi couldn't read the googly and missed the ball completely as it struck the pads. The umpire had no hesitation in giving him out as he found himself in front of the stumps when the ball hit his pads. Barresi's promotion in the batting order didn't work for the Netherlands as they lost the first wicket in the first over itself. He made just one run in four balls.
- 2.00 pm
Bareesi and Max O'Dowd are opening the innings for the Netherlands. Right-arm off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman with a new ball in hand, will open the attack for the Netherlands.
Playing XI:
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad