Pune: New Zealand regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is recovering from an injury, which he sustained earlier in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, has been ruled out of the all important match against South Africa to be played here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Williamson, who earlier sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Indian Premier League, earlier this year, made a successful recovery and played the match against Bangladesh after missing the first two matches of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, during the game against the Bangladesh, a fielder's throw hit Williamson following which he sustained an thumb injury and was subsequently ruled out of the remaining matches.

In a late night development, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) through a post on X informed that "Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA.(sic)"

According to New Zealand Cricket, "Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow."

They further said that the regular Kiwi captain will assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against Pakistan, it added.

Despite absence of Kane Williamson, New Zealand are marching towards a spot in the semi final. After starting their campaign on a winning note, they suffered two back to back defeats against India and Australia.

The Wednesday match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city and the fans can expect a run feast.

While New Zealand would be more than keen to return to winning ways, they face the the stern test of a rampaging South Africa.