WHY DID JASPRIT BUMRAH IMITATE ENGLAND FOOTBALL PLAYER MARCUS RASHFORD AFTER DISMISSING AFGHAN CAPTAIN

Hyderabad: Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying the World Cup. He plays a vital role in the team's success by taking wickets at crucial times. Bumrah (4/39) showed his best performance in the recent match against Afghanistan. After dismissing Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in this match, Bumrah celebrated by imitating England football player Marcus Rashford and that caught everyone's attention.

Photos and videos related to this have gone viral on social media. Bumrah spoke after receiving the 'Player of the Match' award in the match against Pakistan. On the occasion, he revealed the reason for imitating Marcus Rashfold in the match against Afghanistan. Bumrah mentioned that he had seen Rashford do this some time ago and remembered it during the match against Afghanistan.