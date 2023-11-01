Mumbai: The renowned Indian batter, Surya Kumar Yadav, recently donned an undercover avatar as a media person to interview cricket fans on the streets of Mumbai. He played his journalism stint at Marine Drive, in the video which BCCI has shared on its website. The surprising twist – none of the fans had a clue they were interacting with one of India's star cricketers.

Wearing a nose mask as part of his disguise, Surya managed to even surprise his teammate, Ravindra Jadeja, who took a moment to realise that the person he was talking to was none other than SKY himself.

During the interviews, Surya Kumar Yadav posed questions about the Indian cricket team, including players' performances, including his own. He sought opinions on how he was faring in the ongoing World Cup and what aspects he needed to improve. At the end of the interviews, the versatile batter humorously said, "I am not a bad actor."

What left everyone astounded was that not a single person on the busy streets of Mumbai recognised Surya in his undercover role. The talented cricketer eventually revealed his true identity to one of the unsuspecting interviewees, after which the fan girl clicked selfies with the star cricketer.