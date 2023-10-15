Hyderabad: Team India won the ODI World Cup 2023 against Pakistan. Former Pakistani cricketers have criticised their team for giving up without at least giving a fight. In this backdrop, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram vented his ire at the behaviour of captain Babar Azam. He commented that Babar Azam taking a jersey from Virat Kohli is not appropriate. He stated that this is not the right time for that. Speaking to a sports channel, Akram expressed his displeasure.

"Babar should not have taken a jersey from Virat Kohli in front of the cameras. It would be better if he had taken it in the dressing room. You may question me as to why I am making such comments. When I saw such photos on social media, I had to comment. Shouldn't have done that after the match. "If your uncle sought a Kohli jersey for his son, you have to take the jersey privately at the dressing room," said Wasim sarcastically.