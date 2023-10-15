Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam for taking Virat Kohli's jersey in front of cameras for his uncle's son
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Team India won the ODI World Cup 2023 against Pakistan. Former Pakistani cricketers have criticised their team for giving up without at least giving a fight. In this backdrop, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram vented his ire at the behaviour of captain Babar Azam. He commented that Babar Azam taking a jersey from Virat Kohli is not appropriate. He stated that this is not the right time for that. Speaking to a sports channel, Akram expressed his displeasure.
"Babar should not have taken a jersey from Virat Kohli in front of the cameras. It would be better if he had taken it in the dressing room. You may question me as to why I am making such comments. When I saw such photos on social media, I had to comment. Shouldn't have done that after the match. "If your uncle sought a Kohli jersey for his son, you have to take the jersey privately at the dressing room," said Wasim sarcastically.
Former cricketer Ramiz Raja expressed impatience with his team after the defeat by India. He said that losing the match with 20 overs to go must have hurt them badly. "When you can't win, you should at least fight. Pakistan team could not do the same. They could not beat India in all three categories. The Pakistan team should work hard on this. It is not fair to say that they lost because the circumstances were not in their favour. In this match, they not only suffered psychologically, but also failed miserably in terms of skills," Rameez Raza criticized.