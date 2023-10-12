Hyderabad: India batting mainstay Virat Kohli has moved up two places to reach the seventh spot in ICC rankings for batters, after hitting a terrific 85 in his team's six-wicket win over Australia in the World Cup in Chennai.

The rankings did not factor in the latest unbeaten 55 that the number 3 batter in the Men in Blue scored against Afghanistan, leading to the Indian side's second win on the trot in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets and 15 overs to spare.

On Sunday, Kohli walked out to bat when India was in a precarious 2 for 2, which further deteriorated to 5 for 3. The former India skipper for limited overs cricket lifted his side with a gritty knock that kept Australia at bay from advancing in the World Cup points table.

Along with KL Rahul, Kohli posted a match-winning 165 for the fourth wicket.

Rahul, who remained unbeaten at 97 at the end against Australia, climbed up 15 positions and sealed his spot in the top 20. He was ranked 19th. World Cup history's fastest century-maker, South Africa's Aiden Markram moved up 11 positions to decorate the 21st spot.

The ICC news release issued Wednesday had no mention of the other games India has played after the Australia match.

"Ten centuries across the opening eight matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have shaken up the top end of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings," according to the the ICC.

Quinton de Kock who smashed an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match at New Delhi moved up one spot. The South African is now placed at the sixth position.

England's Dawid Malan's terrific 140 against Bangladesh in Dharamshala helped him move up seven spots and is now ranked after Kohli at the eighth spot. Pakistan's Imam Ul Haq saw his rankings drop by three positions and is now placed ninth in the latest rankings.

In the ICC bowlers ranking, Mohammed Siraj slipped to the second spot after having shared the top spot with Australia's Josh Hazlewood for a while. Siraj has lost five points after the Australia game.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav climbed up three positions to reach eighth. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium did not have much of a bearing as he did not advance into the top-40 list of bowlers.