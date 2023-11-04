Kolkata: The star all-rounder Hardik Pandya penned an emotional note on his social media handle expressing his feeling on missing out of the remainder of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Baroda all-rounder, Pandya said that it was "tough to digest" that he would no longer be part of the tournament. In a post on his official X account, the 30-year-old all-rounder said that despite missing out on the action, he would be with the team and would cheer for them on every ball.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I will be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,(sic)" Hardik Pandya wrote on X.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the replacement of Hardik Pandya as Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, approved by the Event Technical Committee of ICC.

The utility player, Pandya added that the 'Men in Blue' squad is special and he is sure that every player will make India proud at this World Cup.

During India's 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle and uncertainty was building around his availability for the upcoming matches. On Saturday, his exclusion from the Team India squad was confirmed.

The hosts, India are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. The team's performance as a whole looks promising and has been playing as a single entity throughout so far.