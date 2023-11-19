TENDULKAR GIFTS VIRAT KOHLI HIS ICONIC NO 10 JERSEY STAR INDIA BATTER NOW HAS A PRIZED POSSESSION

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Star batter Virat Kohli surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of centuries in the 50-over format at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli has always idolised batting great Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name. Tendulkar, who hails from Mumbai, held the record for most ODI hunderds with 49 tons. Kohli hit his record-breaking 50th ODI ton in the first semi-final against New Zealand.

Kohli received a prized memorabilia ahead of the World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday -- the iconic No.10 jersey of his idol Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar gifted Virat Kohli his signed jersey worn during his last ODI, the Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012.

"A special occasion & a special pre-match moment. There's CLASS written all over this gesture! The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI," the BCCI wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a picture of Kohli holding the jersey.

Kohli is the first batsman in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past Tendulkar who has made 49 tons. During the ongoing World Cup, Kohli also surpassed for scoring the most runs in a single edition of an ICC ODI Cricket World Cup. Brought up in Delhi, Kohli on multiple occasions, has spoken about how he started playing the game after idolising Tendulkar.