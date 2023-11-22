SUDHAR JAO MOHAMMED SHAMI SLAMS FORMER PAKISTAN CRICKETER FOR THEIR INEXPLAINABLE CONSPIRACY THEORIES

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday slammed former Pakistan cricketers for their unreasonable conspiracy theories on the Indian pacers like using altered cricket balls in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"I was not playing but I was hearing all those conspiracy theories. When I played my first match, I took five wickets, in the second I bagged four, and then again a fifer in my third game. Few Pakistani cricketers couldn’t digest this fact, how can I help with it,” Mohammed Shami said in an interview with 'Puma'.

Mohammed Shami ended the marquee tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps including his career-best performance of 7\57 against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also became the first Indian bowler to take over 50 wickets in World Cups.

"Few former Pakistan players think they are the best in the world, and can't digest better players and India's success. For me the real performers are those cricketers who work hard and perform for the team when it matters the most,” added Shami, who plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Former Pakistan cricketer turned broadcaster Hasan Raza stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is giving Indian bowlers different balls that are getting more swing and seam.

"You are finding conspiracy theories that the colour of the ball is different, we are getting balls from different companies. ICC is giving us different balls. Bhai Sudhar jao yaar (Please mend your ways),” said Shami.

Former Pakistan skipper and legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also taken a dig at Raza for his comments on the matter and said on television, “I have been reading about it from the last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Don't make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself."

In response to the same, Shami wrote on his Instagram story, “Have some shame. Focus on the game and not this nonsense. Sometimes, you should enjoy the success of others. This is the World Cup and not your local tournament. You were once a player, right? Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) had explained it, and yet you don’t trust your own player? You are only praising yourself.”

Shami also said that despite Wasim Akram clarifying how the match ball is being picked, the ex-Pakistan cricketers continued with their conspiracy theories, and they have become a "laughing stock".