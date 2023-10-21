Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands led by Sadeera Samarwickrama;s unbeaten 91 and opener Pathum Nissanka's 54 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Saturday.

Sri Lankan top-order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama and Pathum Nissanka showed composure by scoring half-centuries as the chase was a walk in the part for Sri Lanka. The Kusal Mendis-led side registered their first win the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

Right-handed batter Samarawickrama hammered seven fours as he toyed with the Netherlands attack and romped his side home. Pathum Nissanka scored a 52-ball 54 and shared a 77-run partnership with Charith Asalanka, who scored 44 as Sri Lanka overhauled Netherlands' total of 262 in 48.2 overs.

Earlier, Aryan Dutt, an off-spinner from the Netherlands took two early wickets as Sri Lanka was struggling at 52/2. But the partnership between Samarwickrama and Asalanka took the game away from the Netherlands. Sri Lanka had suffered defeat against Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia in the earlier games of this edition of the marquee tournament.

The Dutch were earlier bundled out for a below-par score in 49.4 overs, thanks chiefly to the efforts of Dilshan Madushanka (4/49) and Kasun Rajitha (4/50). The number seven batter Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored for the Dutch with 70 off 82 and added 130 runs for the seventh wicket with Logan van Beek (59 off 75 balls), lifting their team from a precarious 91 for six in the 22nd over.