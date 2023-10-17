SRI LANKA CRICKET BOARD LIFTS BAN ON DANUSHKA GUNATHILAKA AFTER ACQUITTAL IN RAPE CASE

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka will soon enter the national cricket team. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board recently lifted the ban, which was imposed on him, in connection with the rape case. Cricket Sri Lanka said this in a statement.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Board's Independent Inquiry Committee, which investigated the criminal charges against Danushka Gunathilaka in Australia, has recommended that the ban imposed on Gunathilaka be lifted. He has been acquitted of all charges filed in the District Court of New South Wales and now, he can return to the national team, the Cricket Board said.

Sensation was created when the allegations were levelled against him stating that he tried to rape an Australian woman during the T20 World Cup 2022. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Aussie police personnel arrested him. But recently, the Australian court has dismissed the allegations of attempted rape. As a result, Gunathilaka was acquitted of the case.

What happened...

Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka was arrested by the Sydney police in November 2022 in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. Some time ago, Gunathilaka met a 29-year-old woman online. The two met in a hotel room in Rose Bay on November 2. After that, he was arrested by the police after registering a case against Danushka alleging that he tried to rape her.

The woman, who lodged the complaint, alleged that Gunathilaka forced her and even kissed her. However, during the investigation, two types of arguments were heard. Finally, the judge delivered the verdict in favour of Gunathilaka.