Security around the Pakistan team has been stifling for players in the World Cup: Mickey Arthur
Published: 49 minutes ago
Security around the Pakistan team has been stifling for players in the World Cup: Mickey Arthur
Published: 49 minutes ago
Bengaluru: For Pakistan, nothing has fallen in place recently in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and their Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur on Friday attributed one part of the rough ride to the heightened security around players, largely confining them to the hotel rooms.
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan, who have lost four of their seven matches, need to win their remaining two games, including the one against New Zealand to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday and also hope that a few other results go in their favour to stay alive in the semi final race.
"What has been tough is the fact that we've been under a massive amount of security. And to be fair, I found it difficult. It's almost like we've been back in the COVID times, where you were almost secluded to your floor and your team room. So much so that their breakfast is in a separate room to everybody else," lamented Mickey Arthur during the pre-match press meet.
According to Arthur the players' inability to socialise during such a long tournament has made a tough impact on them during the quadrennial showpiece. "Our boys are used to being on the road. But when they're on the road, they've still been able to get out and have meals at different places, and get out on their own accord, and we haven't been able to do this time. That's been tough and stifling," he added.
The tight security cover was expected for the Pakistan team in India, given the history and diplomatic tension between the two nations. The hotels where the Pakistan contingent stays are on a 24-hour vigil to avoid any untoward incident. Arthur said the players have tried their best to embrace the travel to different venues and the experience wholeheartedly.