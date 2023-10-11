New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 1,000 runs in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. He achieved the milestone against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma became the joint-fastest player to achieve the 1000 ODI World Cup runs milestone with a six off left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi over wide long-off in the fifth over of the Indian chase. India was chasing 283 runs for a win. Rohit Sharma now holds the joint-record with swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner.

Rohit Sharma also became the third and fastest Indian to achieve this feat. So far, the 36-year-old completed 1000 ODI World Cup runs in just 19 innings while previous record holders, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former South African batter Ab De Villiers achieved this 1000-run mark in 20 innings.

Before the India versus Afghanistan clash, Rohit Sharma, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, had scored 978 runs in 18 matches of the ODI World Cup with six centuries and three half-centuries at a staggering average of 61.13.

In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma scripted a record with five centuries surpassing former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four centuries in a single edition. Rohit Sharma, who has been coached by Dinesh Lad, scored centuries against South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, and Bangladesh.