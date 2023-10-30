ODI WORLD CUP SHAMI SURPASSES ALLAN DONALD HAS 40 SCALPS IN THE HISTORY OF THE TOURNAMENT

Hyderabad: The Sunday night at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow belonged to India pacer Mohammed Shami, who wreaked havoc with his sheer pace and ripped apart the England line-up. 33-year-old Mohammed Shami ended with exceptional figures of 4/22, and his spell helped India beat England by 100 runs in a lop-sided contest. India first rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's dogged 87 to post a respectable 229/9 on the board and then wrapped up the opposition for just 129 inside 35 overs to script a win that would be remembered for ages.

Shami, in the process, overtook legendary South African pacer Allan Donald, who was known as White-Lightning, had Shami in the two games that he has played in the ongoing Cricket World Cup has grabbed nine wickets - a deserving five-for (5/54) against New Zealand, followed by a four-four against the Poms.

Donald had 38 wickets in the ODI World Cup from 22 matches. Shami, who plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit, has now surpassed Donald and has 40 wickets in his kitty from just 13 matches that he has played. He is now joint 11th on the list along with South African Imran Tahir, who also has 40 wickets to his name. Only two Indian bowlers - Zaheer Khan (44 wickets from 23 matches) and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets from 34 matches).