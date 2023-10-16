Kolkata (West Bengal): The India versus Pakistan match last Saturday was nothing but a damp squib. An enormous hype followed by some ordinary cricket from the Pakistanis helped India keep their slate clean in World Cups with an all-win (8-0) record. But the plush Narendra Modi Stadium was denied of a nail-biter that most fans expected.

Criticism started pouring in soon after Pakistan's meek surrender against a ruthless bunch of cricketers, who are formidable in all departments of the game. Former Pakistani players Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, etc al have come down heavily on the intent of the team on the big day.

Another former Pakistan skipper Mushtaq Mohammad, who is based out of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, also blamed the players for the colossal loss. But he didn't forget to credit captain Rohit Sharma for India's ruthless show against the arch-rivals last Saturday.

"No doubt India outplayed Pakistan in every department of the game. Credit must go to Rohit Sharma, who played a captain's knock...Well played India," Mushtaq told ETV Bharat's Sanjib Guha via WhatsApp texts.

Mushtaq, who would be 80 in just over a month's time, has not been keeping well for quite some time. He was hospitalized last month for age-related ailments but is surely feeling better now. Even in this physical condition, he watched the whole India-Pakistan match on TV, of course hoping for a better show from his countrymen.

However, the 79-year-old was utterly disappointed, to say the least. "Sorry to say, Pakistan created their own defeat. From 155 for 2 wickets, they let themselves down with some irresponsible shots. Thus got bowled out for a dismal total of 191," the septuagenarian former Pakistan all-rounder pointed out.

Besides batting collapse, Mushtaq also pointed fingers at Pakistan's bowling and body language on the day. "Bowling also looked ordinary. Body language was also down. All in all, it was a very disappointing show," he added. An all-rounder himself, Mushtaq has seen party to many battles where after tooth and nail fights, one team ended up on the winning side.

However, the former skipper also had a few words of compassion and advice for the road ahead for the Pakistanis. "Anyway, not to worry so much for Pakistan. They got to pick themselves up and play the remaining six matches with a lot more confidence and self-belief. Better luck next time," Mushtaq advised Babar Azam and Co.