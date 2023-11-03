'Lucky not to play against them': Shreyas Iyer on Indian pace troika - Bumrah, Shami and Siraj
Published: 2 hours ago
'Lucky not to play against them': Shreyas Iyer on Indian pace troika - Bumrah, Shami and Siraj
Published: 2 hours ago
Mumbai: The fearsome reputation acquired by Team India’s bowling unit in the ongoing World Cup has even team mates like the firebrand Shreyas Iyer ducking for cover.
“Looking at today's bowling and the previous game, definitely, we are lucky not to play against them. But at the same time, we batted them in the nets. So, it gives us an added motivation to come and play any sort of bowlers,” he said, addressing the post match press conference at the Wankhede stadium where Team India trounced Sri Lanka to get a 302-run victory over them.
The Jasprit Bumrah - Mohammed Siraj - Mohammad Shami troika struck the Lankan batters hard, rounding them off for just 55 runs.
It all started with Bumrah getting a first-ball wicket and Siraj following it up with another first ball scalp in his opening over and backing it up with another one in the same wicket maiden over.
Not to be left behind, Shami recorded his second five-for and eventually the three between themselves felled nine out of 10 Lankan batters. It was an incredulous display of speed, length and swing bowling under the lights.
“The bowlers are experienced. They know exactly what is happening on the field. As a batsman, we keep exchanging our information, especially if you're going to bat next, they come in and they talk about the conditions. In that conversation, the bowlers are also around. They pick up how the wicket is playing and what they'll be able to execute in the second innings if we are bowling second,” Iyer who made a quick fire 82, said.
Team India’s concerted team play has been the focus of awe in this World Cup and it has always been the bowlers at the centre of it all.
Be it defending low scores against arrived teams like New Zealand or England, or standing up to the Australian bat, or making Pakistan look ordinary, or for that matter, annihilating in one quick spell, it has been a world class act that can no longer be negated as a fluke or gobbling up a weak opposition.
“Today's performance was surreal, especially by the bowlers, the way they stood up to the occasion. Once we got those two - three wickets, we capitalised on that. As a bowling unit, and also as a fielding unit, we supported our bowlers by taking a few catches. Indeed, team is in a great space of mind,” Iyer added.
After the Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis erroneously chose to field on a surface that Team India would have batted first, the troika killed the moment under the lights when the first 25 or so overs need to be carefully navigated in wait of few.
“This is a ground where things can be quite unpredictable at times like there's so much in it for the bowlers. Probably a top spell coming from the bowlers, rattling the opposition can happen. It's a high-scoring ground, but at the same time, if the bowlers put the ball in the right area, it can be slightly difficult. So, everyone gets value here, the bowlers and spinners as well,” India Captain Rohit Sharma said at his pre-match presser.
Speaking about the role of his bowlers, Sharma said, “Even though we didn't post an over-par score or a par score, our bowlers did a fantastic job, which they have been doing in the last six games," he said.
Rohit Sharma has been diffident in changing his bowling combinations despite the call of the wickets. At Wankhede, where Ashwin had a real chance for entry, and Sharma could have rested one of the quicks for big match preservation, he did not make a single change in the unit.
“The bowlers are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. Body is fine. This is the feedback that I've got from all the bowlers. So, they are happy to play games” he insisted.
It would definitely seem so, considering the pace at which they are striking in a pack as well as individually.
Read more from our World Cup 2023 coverage here:
- Matt Henry ruled out of tournament due to hamstring strain; Kyle Jamieson replaces him
- Shreyas Iyer denies vulnerability against short ball, says it's just perception
- India's 302 run win over Sri Lanka second biggest in ODI World Cup
- Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in tournament history surpassing Zaheer Khan
- Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most wins for India