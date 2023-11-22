IPL 2024 AVESH KHAN TRADED TO RAJASTHAN ROYALS DEVDUTT PADIKKAL TRADED TO LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Hyderabad: Pacer Avesh Khan has been traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while opener Devdutt Padikkal is traded to LSG from RR during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024.

Avesh has so far played 47 IPL matches and has 55 IPL wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches & picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in 2022, was traded to RR for his existing fee, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a media statement.

Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, will head to LSG from RR for his existing fee. The left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs with the help of a hundred and 9 half-centuries. He joined RR in 2022 & represented the side in as many as 28 matches, scoring 637 runs.

Welcoming the pacer to the franchise, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara said, "Avesh has proved his mettle in recent years to be one of the top Indian pacers in the country. He has the ability to both swing and seam the ball, and is an effective asset at both the start of the innings and towards the end."

"He has a lot of variations in his armour which will be extremely valuable in the different conditions that we play in across the country. He will prove to be a valuable addition to our pace bowling department and we are looking forward to having him contribute to the team's successes," Sangakkara, a former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter, was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by RR.