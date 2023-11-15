Hyderabad: India, in its pursuit of its third title, looks to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In the process, India’s nine wins on the trot has set a benchmark. The Men in Blue defeated Australia and Pakistan with ease, before trouncing defending champions England and South Africa, which is yet to win a World Cup. India’s lone and formidable challenge came from New Zealand at Dharamsala, which the team managed to navigate with Virat Kohli’s 95.

India’s arsenal- At present, King Kohli tops the batter’s list with 594 runs from nine games. His compatriot and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is placed fourth with 503 runs. Rohit’s scoring rate is the highest for any opener who has featured in all nine games.

Four of India’s six primary batters- Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have posted centuries in the tournament.

Opener Shubman Gill and number six Surya Kumar Yadav are yet to register their tons.

Jasprit Bumrah stands at the fifth spot in the list of bowlers in the tournament with 17 wickets. He is followed by Mohammed Shami who has picked up 16 from five appearances at an average of 9.56. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has 15 in his kitty and is just outside the top 10 bowlers.

Mumbai Dream- India's financial capital, Mumbai is called the City of Dreams for a reason. Here one comes and makes a living and turns his dreams into a reality. On April 2, 2011, the dream of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who was brought up at Sahitya Sahawas in suburban Bandra was also fulfilled at the Wankhede Stadium when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Indian team lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 at this very historic ground located in South Mumbai.

Heartbreaks from past- But the ground, which is one of the best in the country, has not only seen triumphs but is also a witness to heartbreaks.

And two major heartbreaks for the fans of the Indians Cricket have come at the venue, which now has a life-size statue of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar installed recently.

The first came way back in 1987 and the second came in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 when England and New Zealand crushed a billion dreams.

Going back to 1987, it was England who outplayed India by 35 runs at this very ground as they rode on opener Graham Gooch's stroke-filled 115 to post a competitive 254/6 and then bundled out India for 215. Gooch for his 136 ball knock was adjudged as the player of the tournament.

For India spinner Maninder Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/54.

For India former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin top scored with a valiant 64 off 74 balls but that was not enough to take his side home as they lost the encounter, where Sachin Tendulkar worked as a Ball Boy. India led by Kapil Dev were knocked out of the tournament.

2019 WC semi final vs New Zeland- The second heart breaking moment at the Wankhede, then a refurbished one, came in March 2016 when Lendl Simmons took West Indies to the final of the T20 World Cup, which they eventually won. It was due to Simmons' unbeaten 82 run knock off just 51 balls that West Indies chased an improbable 193 for a win and sent India packing home.

In the game, star batter Virat Kohli top scored for India with unbeaten 89 off just 47 balls as he took India to 192/2 in their allotted 20 overs. But that wasn't enough.

However, the third highest triumph in India's cricketing history came at the refurbished Wankhede on April 2, 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit that much famous six after which India lifted the ODI World Cup for the second time after 28 years with former Indian skipper and 198bWorld Cup winning team member Ravi Shastri in the commentary box when the winning runs will be scored.

For the record, New Zealand have lost their first six semi finals and then won two World Cup semi finals In a row.

India on the other hand have three ODI World Cup semi finals and lost four.

Will the Kane Williamson led side record their successive semi final win and storm into the final and break a billion hearts or will Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue continue its juggernaut in the vicinity of the Arabian Sea and off the serene Marine Drive, answer will be known later tonight.

*India in ODI World Cup Semi Finals:

1983 vs England, Manchester - Won by 6 wickets

1987 vs England, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - Lost by 35 runs

1996 vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata - Lost

2003 vs Kenya, Durban - Won by 91 runs

2011 vs Pakistan, Mohali - Won by 29 runs

2015 vs Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground - Lost by 95 runs

2019 vs New Zealand, Manchester - Lost by 18 runs

*New Zealand in ODI World Cup Semi Finals:

1975 vs West Indies, The Oval - Lost by 5 wickets

1979 vs England, Manchester - Lost by 9 runs

1999 vs Pakistan, Manchester - Lost by 9 ickets

2007 vs Sri Lanka, Kingston - Lost by 81 runs

2011 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo R Premadasa Stadium - Lost by 5 wickets

2015 vs South Africa, Auckland - Won by 4 wickets