Lucknow: Defending champions England will square off India on Sunday after a lackluster start to the ongoing marquee tournament, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

England team, led by Jos Buttler would look to play for their pride as they don't have anything to lose from here in the ICC event while Rohit Sharma and Co. would fight to take revenge for the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal defeat and to maintain their winning spree in the tournament.

1.35 pm

There are no changes in the playing 11 for both teams from the previous fixture. That means there's no place for Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

England skipper won the toss and elected to field against India in the 29th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Weather forecast: The weather in Lucknow will be hot but perfect for cricket and will let the spectators watch the entire match, as there is no possibility of rain forecast by the weather department. The maximum temperature expected is around 31 degrees and the mercury can dip to 18 degrees, later in the night. A windspeed of 10 km per hour is the expected forecast during the match.

Pitch conditions: A dry pitch in all probability similar to what we saw in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). It is supposed to be the same one that saw Australia-South Africa clash. With the soil being a mixture of black and red, there is expected to be a lot for the spinners to work with.

Interesting facts:

- Australia in 1992 were the only other defending champion to lose four (or more) matches in an edition of the World Cup

- India is the fastest-scoring team in overs 1-10 (6.52) and only Afghanistan (66.25) averages more in this phase than India's 65.20.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head record in World Cups:

Matches played: 8

England won: 4

India won: 3

No result/ tie: 1

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan