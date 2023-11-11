Ahmedabad: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has hit a major milestone Friday — welcoming its one-millionth fan. The milestone was reached in the match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday.

As the 13th edition of the tournament is ongoing, with six matches still left to be played, the 2023 tournament is steadfastly marching towards shattering all time records to claim the title of the most attended ICC tournament ever. The turnstiles at Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed the entry of the one millionth fervent supporter, adding one more feather to its cap in the marquee tournament.

Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, shared his perspective on the resounding success of the current Cricket World Cup and his anticipation for more triumphs during the knockout stage. Tetley lauded the event for attracting over one million attendees and achieving record-breaking viewership.

“With over one million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much World Cup cricket is valued," Tetley said.

"As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day,” he added.