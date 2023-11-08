GILL AND SIRAJ ATTAIN TOP SPOTS IN ICC ODI RANKINGS

Dubai: India opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday grabbed the top positions in the batting and bowling charts respectively in the ICC ODI rankings. While Gill replaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam from the top of the batters' chart, Siraj displaced South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the bowlers' list.

Gill displaced Babar on the back of his solid start to India's campaign at the ongoing World Cup and in the process became just the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking. The right-hander has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the ongoing tournament.

Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and dropped six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end. Among other Indian batters, Virat Kohli has risen to fourth place following his sensational run in the World Cup, while skipper Rohit Sharma is placed sixth.

Kohli is currently India's highest run-scorer, amassing 543 in eighth innings at an average of 108.60, including two centuries and four fifties. Kohli is one rating point ahead of third-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also rose 17 spots to be placed 18th in the rankings. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) also made good ground.

Meanwhile among bowlers, Siraj rose to the top spot with his impressive effort so far in the tournament. Siraj has grabbed 10 wickets so far in eighth matches at an economy rate of 5.23 to displace Maharaj from the top. Among other Indian bowlers, fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has risen three spots to eighth, while Mohammed Shami jumped seven spots to be placed 10th on the chart.