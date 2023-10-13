Chennai (Tamil Nadu): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in their league stage game against Shakib-Al-Hasan-led Bangladesh here on Friday. The game is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk.

2.42 pm

Lockie Ferguson dismissed Tanzid Hasan (16 runs off 17 balls), who flicked it straight to Devon Conway at square leg. It was a sitter for the New Zealand opener. Bangladesh lost their second wicket for 40. Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was playing his shots despite the fall of wickets at the other end.

2.09 pm

Trent Boult strikes on the first ball. He sends back opener Litton Das for a duck. Das was caught by Matt Henry.

1.40 pm

New Zealand has made one change with skipper Kane Williamson coming in for Will Young.

Teams: Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.