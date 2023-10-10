Cricket World Cup: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama tons power Sri Lanka to 344/9
Cricket World Cup: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama tons power Sri Lanka to 344/9
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka rode on blistering hundreds by Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama to post a mammoth 344/9 on the board against Pakistan in their league game of the ongoing ODI World Cup here on Tuesday.
Mendis, who hit the fastest ODI World Cup for Sri Lanka, surpassing the great Kumara Sangakkara, took the listless Pakistani attack to task. He and Samarawickrama justified skipper Dasun Shanaka's decision to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Pacer Hasan Ali removed Kusal Perera (0) cheaply but Pathum Nissanka (51 off 61 balls; 7 fours; one six) and Kusal Mendis (122 off 77 balls) steadied the Sri Lankan ship by forging a 102-run stand for the second wicket.
Mendis, who hammered 14 fours and as many as six sixes, played round the park. After Nissanka departed, Mendis found an able ally in Samarawickrama, who hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 108-run knock. It was Samarawickrama's maiden hundred. Mendis and Samarawickrama conjured a 111-run stand for the third wicket, which took the game away from Pakistan.
Once Mendis departed, Samarawickrama took the onus of scoring runs. Dhananjaya De Silva also played his part to perfection with a 34-ball 25. The Pakistani bowlers ran through the Sri Lankan lower-middle order, but it was too little and too late. For Pakistan, pacer Hasan Ali (4/71) was the pick of the bowlers, while Haris Rauf picked two wickets conceding 64 runs and Shaheen Afridi (1/66), Shadab Khan (1/55) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/62) picked a wicket each.