Hyderabad: Sri Lanka rode on blistering hundreds by Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama to post a mammoth 344/9 on the board against Pakistan in their league game of the ongoing ODI World Cup here on Tuesday.

Mendis, who hit the fastest ODI World Cup for Sri Lanka, surpassing the great Kumara Sangakkara, took the listless Pakistani attack to task. He and Samarawickrama justified skipper Dasun Shanaka's decision to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pacer Hasan Ali removed Kusal Perera (0) cheaply but Pathum Nissanka (51 off 61 balls; 7 fours; one six) and Kusal Mendis (122 off 77 balls) steadied the Sri Lankan ship by forging a 102-run stand for the second wicket.

Mendis, who hammered 14 fours and as many as six sixes, played round the park. After Nissanka departed, Mendis found an able ally in Samarawickrama, who hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 108-run knock. It was Samarawickrama's maiden hundred. Mendis and Samarawickrama conjured a 111-run stand for the third wicket, which took the game away from Pakistan.