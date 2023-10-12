Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a major boost to New Zealand, their regular skipper Kane Williamson will be available for selection in their league game against Bangladesh to be played here on Friday. Williamson missed New Zealand's first two games against defending champions England (in Ahmedabad) and the Netherlands (in Hyderabad) as he was recovering from an injury. In his place, Tom Latham stood as the Kiwi skipper.

In more good news for New Zealand, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, their senior pacer Tim Southee is now available for selection against Bangladesh. Like Williamson, Tim Southee had also missed the Kiwis' matches against England and Netherlands. New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealed that Kane Williamson had made sufficient recovery from the surgery after an ACL tear, so had Southee from the procedure on his thumb.

New Zealand will be keen to continue their winning streak at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk;' they face the challenge of Bangladesh spinners led by skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have to forget their hammering by defending champions England in Dharamsala and will be eager to return to winning ways. But it would not be easy for them.