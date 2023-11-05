Kolkata: Star batter Virat Kohli slammed his record-equalling 49th ODI ton as he propelled hosts India to a challenging 326/5 in their league stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of a mammoth total by adding 62 runs in just 5.5 overs. Rohit Sharma was on a song as he blazed his way to 40 off just 24 balls. However after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell in quick succession, it was Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87 balls), who rallied the Indian innings with their 134-run stand for the third wicket. It was raining fours and sixes at the Eden as Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took a formidable South Africa attack to task.

When Shreyas, who hit seven boundaries and two maximums, departed in 37th over, Kohli anchored the innings and found an able ally in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (29 not out of 15 balls) as the duo ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the 325-run mark. It was Kohli's one of the most challenging hundreds in ODI and it was special that it came on his 35th birthday. It was a dogged innings and Kohli, a former skipper, was the cynosure of eyes at a packed Eden Gardens.