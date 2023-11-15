BABAR AZAM STEPS DOWN AS PAKISTAN CAPTAIN IN ALL FORMATS AFTER WORLD CUP DEBACLE

Hyderabad: On expected lines, star batter Babar Azam on Wednesday announced his decision to step down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side's debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The 29-year-old batter, who did not perform well in the World Cup, has relinquished the captaincy role of the side from all formats. Babar Azam made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter through a statement. "I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from the PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the last four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world," Babar wrote in a statement.

"Reaching the No.1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management, but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," he added. "Today, I'm stepping down as the captain of Pakistan across all formats. It's a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right time for this call. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility," added Babar Azam.

During Babar's stint, Pakistan went to the No. 1 position in ODIs. Babar Azam-led ended their disastrous campaign in the WC with a debacle at the hands of England by 93 runs at the Edens Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan failed to qualify for the last four-stage of the marquee competition as the Men in Green suffered five defeats out of their nine matches and one at the hands of arch-rival India by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.