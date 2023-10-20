Bengaluru (Karnataka): Ahead of the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match here on Friday, the Bengaluru police have ensured that only pre-approved placards will be used inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"A tight security has been put in and around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is hosting its first match in this World Cup," City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said.

The police official said that for the high-voltage match between Australia and Pakistan, security has been provided inside and outside the stadium in two or three phases and tight security has been provided for the teams as well.

"Cricket lovers arriving at the stadium, taxis like Ola, Uber and other taxis have been designated for pick-up and drop. The BMTC bus stand has also been notified. There are a lot of rules enforced inside the ground, and no posters other than the approved posters are allowed to be displayed. We will monitor around the stadium through drone cameras" he informed.

"It is a matter of happiness that the city of Bangalore is also hosting this World Cup. And the responsibility to make it successful is on Bangalore City Police," he added.