Bengaluru (Karnataka): Australia literally toyed with Pakistani bowling to post a mammoth 367-9 in their ICC World Cup 2023 group league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made the most of it by milking the Pakistani pacers.

Warner and Marsh, who has had an awful run with the bat, hit form on the day thanks to Pakistan's toothless attack. The openers clobbered every bowler to every corner of the park. Both were merciless in dealing with the Pakistan bowling. Warner hit a spectacular 163 off 124 deliveries laced with 14 boundaries and nine hits over the fences.

Marsh was the first man to be dismissed at his individual score of 121 which took 108 balls with the help of 10 fours and nine sixes. It was in the fifth over Pakistan bowler Usama Mir dropped a sitter off Shaheen Afridi when Warner was on 10 at the team total of 22. The dropped catch eventually proved costly for Pakistan and Warner never looked back since then and almost made the contest a one-sided affair.

The Australian pair added 259 for the first wicket which was 10th highest in the ODI cricket so far on a placid Chinnaswamy wicket that hardly had anything for the bowlers.