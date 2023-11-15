ICC WORLD CUP 2023 SOUTH AFRICA SKIPPER TEMBA BAVUMA UNCERTAIN FOR SEMI FINAL CLASH AGAINST AUSTRALIA

Kolkata: A press release did not let anyone share the status of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's injury ahead of the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023. There is no attempt from Bavuma's side to sidestep the injury.

Captain Bavuma himself put all doubts to rest about the injury at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "Physically I am fine. But I am not 100 percent fit. I will see today. I will decide tomorrow about the game. But I am confident. I am a bit nervous about the match. Our first semi-final as a team. But there is no different feeling. Another match like any other World Cup match,” Bavuma said without much ado.

Speculation is rife around the captain's fitness. But there are big question marks about his fielding. However, Bavuma trained with all others despite the hamstring injury. Standing on the pitch where the game will be played on Thursday, he shadowed and entered the dressing room. As a result, although there is speculation around him, chances are high that he will miss the semi-final.

South Africa have always failed to get past the last four stage of the World Cup. The Proteas now want to shed the chokers' tag in the current World Cup. Bavuma is hopeful of coming to the press conference on November 18, the day before the finals.

"Boys are confident. There is a team meeting in the afternoon. The team will be announced there itself. But the XI will be finalised before the match,” Bavuma said.

South Africa lost to the Netherlands and India in the current World Cup. They are in the last four thanks to seven wins. They won against Australia in the group stage.

Based on current form, not history, South Africa look for a win against a team they have beaten in the league matches. A positive mindset has been created in the team, but at the same time, the pressure of expectation is also there.

"Many people are watching us in the final. Remember not playing against any Mickey Mouse team. Australia are a very good team,” said Bavuma.

However, Bavuma signalled caution about the semi-final that Australia also won seven matches on the trot. Eden's pitch is predicted to help the spinners. Bavuma said he is in favour of playing with two spinners. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are expected to be in the final XI. Bavuma said that the issue of playing two or three spinners will be decided after discussing with the team.

Opener Quinton de Kock continues to bat impeccably. "And it's about making focused runs," says the captain. Asked how much pressure is on the team in the semi-finals, Bavuma admitted, "There is always pressure. No matter the performance, good or bad, the pressure is on."