ICC WORLD CUP 2023 SOUTH AFRICA RESTRICT NETHERLANDS TO 245 8 IN A RAIN CURTAILED FIXTURE

Hyderabad: Despite early blows, Netherlands staged a recovery as they raced to 245-8 in the rain-curtailed 43 overs game in the ICC World Cup 2023 group league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. South Africa started well with pacer Kagiso Rabada firing on all cylinders along with other seamers to reduce the Dutch to 50-4 in just 15 overs. But the Netherlands lower order came to the rescue to lift up the performance.

On a wicket that helped the seamers in the beginning, South Africa capitalised on the conditions to push the Netherlands batters to the backfoot from the word go. Regular fall of wickets prevented the minnows from making big partnerships both in the top order and the middle order. The match started late owing to inclement weather and the overcast conditions. As the fixture finally began, the contest was reduced to a 43-over-a-side affair.

Coming at number 7, skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards remained unbeaten till the end to score a timely 78 off 69 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries and a six. Number 9 and number 10 batters — Roelf van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23) — added 41 runs for the ninth wicket to make the Dutch reach a competitive 245 for 8 in the allotted 43 overs.

For the batting side, openers Vikramjit Dutt and Max ODowd were back in the hut inside the first 43 balls to put the Dutch side in deep trouble. From there, they failed to lift themselves up barring captain Edwards, who came at number 7, to help the team reach a respectable total in the end.