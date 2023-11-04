Bengaluru (Karnataka): Pakistan bowlers were again taken to the cleaners after New Zealand batters smashed them mercilessly to post 401-6 in 50 overs in their ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and put the Kiwis into bat on a placid batting track and the Blackcaps made full use of the track and milked the Pakistani bowlers at will. Pakistan's first success came in the 11th over when Hasan Ali sent opener Devon Conway back at his individual score of 35 off 39 deliveries laced with six boundaries. New Zealand's team score was 68.

Thereafter, Black Caps batters' Indian-origin Rachin Ravindra and skipper Kane Williamson made sure that they didn't lose wickets, and that too at a brisk pace. Both hammered the opposition bowlers all around the park. Kane Williamson was dismissed five short of what could have been his 14th ODI ton. His 95 came off 79 deliveries with 10 fours and a couple of sixes.

Rachin Ravindra smashed his third ODI hundred in just 88 balls laced with 14 boundaries and one over the fences. But, Ravindra could only make 108 off 94 balls before he was sent home by Mohammad Wasim Junior.

In the meantime, New Zealand crossed the 300-run mark and already posed a bigger threat to dash Pakistan's outside chance of making it to the last four stages. Daryll Mitchell (29 off 18), and Mark Chapman (39 off 27) produced cameos to take the Black Caps to a mammoth total past 350.

Whoever came to the crease wielded bats like there was no tomorrow based on the foundation made by Ravindra and skipper Williamson. Glenn Phillips, coming in at number 6, kept the momentum going hitting the Pakistan pacers at will for his 25-ball 41 with four fours and two sixes. All Pakistani bowlers found themselves at the receiving end with Mohammad Wasim's figure looking a bit decent with three wickets conceding 60 runs.