Kolkata: Seeing Virat Kohli batting in rhythm at the nets, the conch bells rang even louder at the Eden Gardens here where India will take on South Africa in an ICC World Cup encounter on Sunday.

The result of the match against South Africa on Sunday will not have much bearing on the points table position. However, the Indian team is not interested in pulling anything back in the process of running a steamroller on the opponent. The Indian players got down for an optional practice before coming down to play a match against the second-placed team.

Barring Ravindra Jadeja, the rest of the bowlers skipped the optional practice. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul visited Eden. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury and Prasidh Krishna got a call-up.

"KL Rahul is vice-captain because Hardik Pandya is out with an injury. I think the team is in rhythm. They played great cricket in all seven matches. We are going to play against a team that we know has played good cricket and come here. So looking forward to a good game at a ground like Eden Gardens," India head coach Rahul Dravid said at the pre-match press conference.

Many are calling the India vs South Africa match on Sunday a dress rehearsal for the current World Cup final, but Rahul Dravid disagreed. "We are not concerned about what is being said. Sunday's match is just a league match for us. After this match, we will have two matches left. I will do whatever I have to do to reach Ahmedabad," said Dravid.

Sunday's match is on Virat Kohli's birthday. The whole country will be eagerly waiting for Kohli's 49th ODI century. "Kohli is similarly focused. The victory of the team is more important than the century. Winning the cup is the only goal," Rahul Dravid said.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said the Indian team lacked a sixth bowler. Accepting the matter, Dravid said, "Yes, there is no number six bowler. But despite that, we have won the previous matches. Trusting five bowlers. Many are ready to bowl if needed."

The Indian team seemed happy to see Eden's pitch. Similarly, Rahul Dravid is not worried about the weather and fog of Kolkata. India's World Cup record at Eden is pretty ordinary. In 1987 and 1996, India lost in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, South African captain Temba Bavuma is leading from the front though Quinton de Kock emerged the most dependable batter for the Proteas.

And if we talk about the batting practice of the Proteas who are in top form, they spent more time on reverse sweep and defence on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Bavuma was no exception. De Kock, who has four centuries in the current World Cup, however, recovered quickly. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Merwe van der Dussen all honed their reverse sweep skills at the Eden net. The Proteas have played consistently well on the big stage but failed at crucial junctures.

Proteas captain Bavuma said, "I don't know how to answer the choking issue. We haven't choked yet in the World Cup. The team is moving smoothly. The two teams who are facing each other on Sunday are the best teams in the tournament. But if they (India) lose, will you label them chokers?" Bavuma asked.

India's devastating bowling also got endorsed by Bavuma. "Kuldeep Yadav is bowling brilliantly in the middle overs. He is supported by Ravindra Jadeja. But we have been playing well against spinners for the last two years. We want to apply ourselves according to the situation. The whole environment is challenging for us. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammad) Siraj, (Mohammed) Shami with the new ball can lay down any opponent. So we have to be careful," Bavuma rounded off.