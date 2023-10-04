ICC WORLD CUP 2023 FEW RULES THAT UNDERWENT CHANGES SINCE 2019 EDITION

Kolkata (West Bengal): The more the clock ticks, the more we are within striking distance to the start of the 13th ICC World Cup. The tie between holders England and last edition's runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday will mark the beginning of the extravaganza, sans a befitting inauguration.

Going into the ICC World Cup, one must be well aware of the rules and regulations that will govern all 48 matches throughout the 42-day hectic affair.

One of the most striking rules that underwent alteration is in the case of a tied match. Unlike last year, this year there will be multiple Super Overs. Last year, the tied grand finale decided the winner on the basis of the number of boundaries hit by a team after one super over. In the 2023 edition, the 'boundary rule' has been done away with giving way for multiple Super Overs to be bowled till a clear winner is decided.

However, the multiple Super Overs will only come into play if a semi-final or the final ends in a tie. If two teams are level on runs after the full quota of 50 overs in group league fixtures, the match will be declared 'tied'.

It may be recalled that there was utter confusion with the result after the final match between England and New Zealand ended and the former was adjudged the winner on the basis of boundaries hit by the Englishmen. This invited scathing criticism from cricket buffs across the world as many sympathised with the 'Black Caps'.

It goes without saying the much-talked-about DLS (Duckworth Lewis Stern method) will come into play to decide the winner in cases of rain curtailments. The matches with dedicated reserve days will naturally spill onto the next day.