Pune (Maharashtra): Thanks to Ben Stokes' ton and Dawid Malan's 87, England put up a slightly better show to post 339 for nine, their second best in the tournament, against minnows the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023 league stage game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, the Jos Buttler-led side didn't look comfortable against an ordinary Dutch attack with Jonny Bairstow (15) walking back to the pavilion in the seventh over of the innings. But Dawid Malan was there to resurrect the innings and later joined hands with Ben Stokes to wriggle England out of the trouble.

Stokes played a classy innings laced with some lusty hittings to score 108 off 84 deliveries peppered with six boundaries and an equal number of hits over the fences. Joe Root and Harry Brook disappointed with 28 and 11, respectively.

It was Chris Woakes, who came at number 8 to push the accelerator and help England cross the 300-run mark against the Dutch side. Chris Waokes hit a crucial 45-ball 51 with the help of five boundaries and an over boundary.

It was Ben Stokes who played shots at will to once again show his class at the Pune stadium. Among the Netherlands bowlers, Bas de Leede was the pick with three wickets for 74 runs in his allotted 10 overs. Off-spinner Aryan Dutt, who opened the bowling for the Netherlands, claimed a couple of wickets for 67 runs in 10 overs.